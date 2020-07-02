Michael Bay’s Thriller ‘Songbird’ Hit With No Work Notice From SAG-AFTRA

Michael Bay’s pandemic-themed thriller “Songbird” has been hit with a do not work notice.

The film was one of the first projects that were set to return production after the shutdown from COVID-19.

“Please be advised that On A Lark Productions, LLC the producer of the picture entitled ‘Songbird,’ has failed to complete the signatory process and is therefore not signed to any applicable SAG-AFTRA agreement,” the statement said. “As such, SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or perform any covered work for this production until further notice from the union. Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on ‘Songbird’ may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

The film was to star Craig Robinson, Demi Moore, Peter Stormare and Paul Walter Hauser and took place in the future as a pandemic failed to go away “leading to conspiracies, paranoia and increasingly strict quarantines and lock downs put in place all surrounding the main characters.”