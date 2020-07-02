John Krasinski Wore A Wig For Six Episodes Of ‘The Office’

Could you tell that John Krasinski was wearing a wig in season three of “The Office”? Because he was.

The show’s hairstylist, Kim Ferry, recently revealed that Krasinski was filming “Leatherheads” in 2008 at the same time as “The Office” with the former requiring him to cut his hair.

Krasinski first went to showrunner Greg Daniels to request to wear the wig for the final six episodes, but Daniels vetoed him. That is where Ferry stepped in.

“He paid for the wig — a human hair wig made by a friend of mine, Natascha Ladek, who’s the best wig maker in town,” Ferry said in an interview with Mashable. “She came in to do a secret little fitting for him, she made the wig, we got it, and it looked amazing. [Krasinski] came in a little later that day, and I had the wig hidden in a little secret spot ready for him. When it was just him and I, I put it on him, and then he went out and filmed.”

Krasinski was so excited he didn’t wait until the next day to show the wig to Daniels.

“I very crazily and nervously grabbed my bag and jumped in my car,” Ferry said, but by the time she arrived, he was already in the meeting.

B.J. Novak met Ferry in the hallway where he also dismissed the idea of the wig without knowing that Krasinski was already wearing it.

“I’m thinking like, ‘Uh huh. He doesn’t know John’s wearing [the wig] right now,'” Ferry added. “So it made me feel better. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s interesting.'”

“The first thing Greg said was, ‘Wow. You guys have balls,’ and then goes, ‘But I have to say I didn’t see that coming,'” she recalled.

“Greg kept saying, ‘No! I would know if you’re wearing a wig.’ So John leaned over the desk and said, ‘No I don’t think you would.’ That’s when he ripped it off and shut it down, and we got to do the wig.”