Prince Harry Removes ‘HRH’ Title From Travalyst Website

Prince Harry has taken another step in his transition to private life away from being a working royal.

As part of the agreement Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made with Queen Elizabeth, the couple would no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles.

Keeping with this, Harry has removed the “HRH” from his environmental tourism site Travalyst.

Travalyst originally read, “led by HRH The Duke of Sussex,” but was changed to “led by The Duke of Sussex.”

Prince Harry previously told people to “just call me Harry” during a Travalyst conference in February after he and Meghan announced their departure.

During Harry’s meeting with the Queen about his and Meghan’s new life, a number of points were agreed upon including not being tax-payer funded and use of titles.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.