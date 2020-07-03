Jodie Comer Quits Social Media Following Online Abuse: ‘I Think It’s Best To Take A Step Back’

Jodie Comer has decided to take a step back from social media.

The “Killing Eve” actress, whose latest role sees her play a soft porn actress, Lesley, in the TV series reboot “Talking Heads” (a part previously played by Julie Walters in the 1988 original), shared her last Instagram post on May 10.

Comer said she’s trying to “manage not to go and seek out negative things” on social media, after being on the receiving end of cruel trolling.

Comer told OK! magazine: “Until I get some self-control and manage not to go and seek out negative things on social media, I think it’s best for me to take a little step back.

“Also now, in this time, I am trying to be a little bit conscious of what I use it for,” she added, according to The Mirror.

Comer said it didn’t feel right for her to be posting amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling the mag: “It feels a bit wrong to me to be doing any sort of self-promotion at the moment, so I’m trying to be a little bit wary of that, while also being communicative and speaking to people. It’s something I’m figuring out — it’s a tricky thing.”