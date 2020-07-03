Netflix Shares Powerful Trailer For New Documentary ‘Father Soldier Son’

Netflix just dropped the new trailer for “Father Soldier Son”.

The intimate documentary follows Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch and his family over the course of 10 years.

Eisch struggles with possible PTSD after suffering a horrific injury, which resulted in him losing his leg in Afghanistan.

“He’s a lot more on edge lately. I’m not sure his injuries were worth it all,” one of his sons says in the voiceover.

Credit: Netflix

“I do want to have kids eventually,” Eisch’s son adds towards the end. “And I don’t want my kids to go through what I went through.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Is An Immortal Warrior In Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard’ Trailer

“This intimate documentary from The New York Times follows a former platoon sergeant and his two young sons over almost a decade, chronicling his return home after a serious combat injury in Afghanistan,” a synopsis for the doc reads. “Originating as part of a 2010 project on a battalion’s year long deployment, reporters-turned-filmmakers Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis stuck with the story to trace the long term effects of military service on a family.”

RELATED: Netflix Shares The Ultimate Canadian-Made Streaming List Perfect For Canada Day

The synopsis continues: “At once a verité portrait of ordinary people living in the shadow of active duty and a longitudinal survey of the intergenerational cycles of military service, ‘Father Soldier Son’ is a profound and deeply personal exploration of the meaning of sacrifice, purpose, duty and American manhood in the aftermath of war.”

“Father Soldier Son” is set to launch on July 17.