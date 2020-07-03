‘Groundhog Day’ Actor Teases A TV Reboot May Be In The Works

“Groundhog Day” might be happening all over again.

In a new interview on “The Production Meeting” podcast, actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson in the 1993 classic, revealed there may be a TV adaptation in the works.

“There’s talk about a ‘Groundhog Day’ series in the works,” Tobolowsky said.

“One of the producers — I was working on ‘The Goldbergs’ or [the spinoff series] ‘Schooled’, one of those shows over on the Sony lot, and one of the producers saw me and goes, ‘Oh, Stephen! Stephen! We’re working on a ‘Groundhog Day’ TV show. Could you be Ned for the TV show?’” he added. ‘I go, ‘Sure. Yeah. No problem.’ But it’s Ned 30 years later. What has his life become?”

Tobolowsky didn’t offer any more details about the potential project, so it is unknown whether the series is still actually in the works, or whether original star Bill Murray is involved.