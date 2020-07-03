The Weeknd Debuts Animated Music Video For ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix Featuring Doja Cat

The Weeknd is living out his neon dreams in his latest music video.

On Friday, the Canadian singer dropped the visual for the remix of his single “In Your Eyes”, featuring Doja Cat.

The animated video features ’80s-inspired computer animation, with The Weeknd’s character driving down a neon-soaked city street at night.

With its trippy visuals, the video goes all over the city and even into space, and eventually sees The Weeknd coasting along a rainbow road.

In recent weeks, The Weeknd has shared a number of high-profile remixes of his After Hours tracks featuring artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics and Oneohtrix Point Never.