Ciara Shares Her Pregnancy Experience During Lockdown, Opens Up About Motherhood & Finding True Love

Ciara shares her pregnancy experience during lockdown in a new interview with British Vogue.

The singer, who has declined to share her due date, is expecting her third baby, her second with husband Russell Wilson.

The two share 3-year-old daughter Sienna, and Ciara is also mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir from her former relationship with rapper Future.

RELATED: Pregnant Ciara Poses Makeup-Free In Her Bikini — See Her Fierce Photo Shoot!

Credit: Russell Wilson

Ciara says of going to the hospital for her ultrasound amid the coronavirus pandemic, “I wanted to be really cautious. I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves.”

She adds: “When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see. We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.”

RELATED: Ciara And Russell Wilson’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Gets Special Birthday Call From YouTuber JoJo Siwa

The musician continues by sharing her experience of what parenting during lockdown has been like. “That break in the day when you send your kids to school is a luxury. We’re trying all kinds of stuff to keep them both occupied. The other day I got in the car with Sienna and drove her past some horses for a change of scenery.”

Credit: Nadine Ijewere

Ciara also talks about the importance of having a father figure in the kids’ lives, telling the mag: “The male’s presence is very important for both boys and girls. Your son gets to see how his dad treats a woman, and your daughter gets to see how you are loved.

“I’m a daddy’s girl, and my dad’s love is what saved me in situations in my life when I could have taken a left turn.

“I would think, My dad wouldn’t love like this. I think about my dad’s love, and that’s how my husband loves me.”

Read the full feature in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands now.