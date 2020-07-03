British PM Boris Johnson Denies U.S. Authorities Contacted Him About Prince Andrew Regarding Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Boris Johnson has insisted that no official approach has been made by U.S. authorities who want permission to speak with Prince Andrew in relation to his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

The authorities reiterated their desire to speak to the royal this week, after the arrest of Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“No such approach has been made and otherwise it is really is a matter for the royal family… It is a hypothetical question,” said the British prime minister, speaking to LBC Radio, reported the Daily Mail.

“Of course, the law must be carried out and the law must be observed,” he continued.

Andrew’s legal team claim that he is “bewildered” by allegations that he has not cooperated with authorities about his ties to convicted pedophile Epstein, who reportedly committed suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial.

“The duke’s team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ in the last month and to date we have had no response,” said a source close to Andrew’s legal team, according to CBC News.

Johnson added: “Everybody’s sympathies are very much with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but you wouldn’t expect me to comment on matters affecting the Royal Family.”

