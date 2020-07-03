Mike Tyson Admits He Was Drunk And High When He Met The Cast Of ‘The Hangover’

Mike Tyson was a little out of it on the set of “The Hangover”.

In an interview this week with Tony Robbins’ podcast, the former heavyweight champion reflected on his experience shooting the 2009 comedy hit.

“I met the guys in a club, they were in the VIP section and I said ‘This is where I normally sit, nobody’s normally here,'” he recalled. “So I went I went in there, I’m checking these guys to see what they’re doing in my section. It was Zach [Galifianakis], the other guy, and he said ‘We’re going to be in a movie with you’ and I said ‘Yeah? When?’ And he said ‘Tomorrow.’”

He added, “And I didn’t know as I was drinking and smoking back then, doing drugs so I didn’t know I was involved in the movie. So eventually I had to go and do the movie and it was a success.”

In a 2012 interview with Yahoo Sports, via the New York Post, Tyson confessed that while filming “The Hangover”, “I was a mess. I was overweight. I was a pig, high on cocaine.”