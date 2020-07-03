Kendall And Kylie Jenner Issue Statement Denying Reports They Failed To Pay Factory Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have released a statement after it was reported their fashion brand had failed to pay factory workers in Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sisters shared a message on Thursday insisting Global Brands Group didn’t own the Kendall + Kylie brand after fashion watchdog Instagram account Diet Prada and ethical fashion website ReMake shared their investigation.

The Jenners posted on Instagram, “We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumour that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is untrue. The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc., not GBG,” the statement continued.

“The brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past, in a sales and business development capacity only, but we do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG,” added the sisters.

“We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in factories who produce our products,” the message continued.

“We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods,” it concluded.

ReMake, who have now updated their story to say they’d been contacted by the Jenners’ rep to say they’d be pursuing legal action if they didn’t take down the posts and apologize, claimed GBG hadn’t paid suppliers for orders dating back to February.

“Do Kendall and Kylie know who their suppliers are? And can they confirm that the women who sew their clothing line have been paid during the coronavirus crisis?” Diet Prada wrote at the top of the post after sharing the latest legal threat.

“Until we receive clear answers from the Kendall + Kylie team and are given proof that they have paid garment makers, we will continue to investigate. We’ve also invited the Kendall + Kylie team to dialogue with us to learn more about the women who bring their label to life,” the post added.

The report claimed P. Diddy’s Sean Jean line was also owned by GBG. Kendall + Kylie appear to have now been taken off the GBG’s “Brands” section on their official website.

ET Canada has contacted GBG for comment.