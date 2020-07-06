Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘Circles’ Around This Post Malone Cover

There is no genre Kelly Clarkson cannot cover.

Clarkson gave the Kellyoke shine to rapper Post Malone’s smash hit pop-rock song “Circles”. The cover was part of Clarkson’s digital version of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The video features Clarkson and her band fittingly encircled by neon-coloured digital effects as they perform the song.

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.