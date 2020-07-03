Megan Thee Stallion Says We Are Living In ‘Part 2 Of The Civil Rights Movement’

Megan Thee Stallion senses the souls of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and countless other Black men and women inhabiting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Megan has been a vocal proponent of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement sweeping the U.S. and abroad. The “Savage” rapper opened up to NME about her activism during a new Big Read cover interview, describing BLM as “part two of the civil rights movement.”

“Sometimes being a public figure, you don’t wanna say the wrong thing because you don’t want to be insensitive to people or get too opinionated,” she said. “I don’t speak on things that I don’t know about, and I won’t speak on things I don’t believe in.”

“Let me tell you, Black women are strong… We can be going through whatever and still put on a good face,” she continued. “I know there were times that my mother might have been going through things but I never knew, because she wanted me to feel safe and okay.”

The reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement was thrust into the public consciousness following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.