Prince Royce Reveals That He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Prince Royce has shared an emotional video urging fans to be careful with their health after revealing he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Dominican–American singer admitted to being “in shock” after testing positive for the virus, despite taking all of the recommended precautions.

“I didn’t think that it was going to happen to me,” he said.

“I thought that taking precautions by washing my hands and wearing a mask was going to be enough, and it was not.”

With the arrival of July 4 weekend, Royce warned fans to be mindful that they too could catch the virus at any time.

“It’s real and I just want to try to encourage my community to take care of yourselves and be mindful of others,” he continued.

The performer told fans that he is in recovery, but feeling “frustrated” with the lax behaviour that he has been seeing.

“I’m fortunate that it didn’t hit me as hard and I’m feeling better now. I’m hoping to come out negative in the next week or so, but I’m concerned and frustrated with what’s going around in the country. Seeing people not practicing social distancing, seeing people not wearing a mask.”

Royce also shared concern for people who have pre-existing conditions or low immune systems.

Signing off the video, he added: “If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. Let’s protect our families, lets protect our friends and just be mindful of other people.”

