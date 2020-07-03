Chris Young Drops Tearjerking New Country Tune ‘If That Ain’t God’

Chris Young’s fans can rejoice as the country singer makes an emphatic return in 2020 with the release of “If That Ain’t God”.

Young, 35, is singing his heart out in the new song “If That Ain’t God”. The tearjerking anthem is Young’s first release in more than a year.

The country artist spoke with People about the meaning and inspiration behind the new tune.

“It’s such a special song. I think right now a lot of people can use this. It’s just a positive, uplifting message. It’s talking about some of the things in life that you take for granted, whether it’s little stuff or big stuff, and you look around and you’re like, ‘Man, if that ain’t God, I don’t know what it is,'” Young expressed

“I was jealous that I had never thought of that title on my own before because it’s just a brilliantly written song,” he continued. “[Writers Matt Roy, Mitchell Oglesby and Greylan James] allowing me to be a part of it and put my own spin on it meant the world to me.”

In the song, Young sings: “If that ain’t God, if that ain’t Him / If that ain’t the man upstairs somewhere looking down on us again / Don’t it make you wanna pray, don’t it make you wanna live / Oh, if that ain’t God, if that ain’t God, I don’t know what is.”

The audio for “If That Ain’t God” is available on all streaming platforms, while the YouTube version includes a lyric video.