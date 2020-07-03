Sufjan Stevens Releases Epic Protest Song ‘America’

Sufjan Stevens has a lot to say about the state of his country.

RELATED: Sufjan Stevens Drops ‘Tonya Harding’ Track That ‘I, Tonya’ Turned Down

On Friday, the musician released his epic new song “America”, the first single from his upcoming album The Ascension.

Clocking in at more than 12 minutes, the protest song was originally recorded during the sessions for his 2015 release Carrie & Lowell, and then rerecorded to result in this new version.

“I was dumbfounded by the song when I first wrote it,” Stevens said in a statement to Spin. “Because it felt vaguely mean-spirited and miles away from everything else on Carrie & Lowell. So I shelved it.”

RELATED: Bob Dylan Drops New Song ‘False Prophet’ From His First Album Of Original Music In 8 Years

He continued, “But when I dug up the demo a few years later I was shocked by its prescience. I could no longer dismiss it as angry and glib. The song was clearly articulating something prophetic and true, even if I hadn’t been able to identify it at the time. That’s when I saw a clear path toward what I had to do next.”

The Ascension, out Sept. 25, will be Stevens’ first album in five years.