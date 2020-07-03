Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm Sussex Royal Brand Is No More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially filed the paperwork to dissolve their Sussex Royal charity, ET Canada can confirm.

The couple, who announced they would stop using the branding when they officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family at the end of March, are now going to use Harry’s environmental tourism site Travalyst to help tourism recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources tell ET Canada that Travalyst, which was launched by Harry back in September, is now “an independent non-profit,” with “all assets from Sussex Royal” being transferred over.

The Travalyst partnership will be committed to playing an active role in helping communities that rely on tourism rebuild and recover in ways that support their long-term sustainability and resilience.

More information will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Source tells me Travalyst now an independent non-profit and "all assets from Sussex Royal will transfer over."

Travalyst "committed to playing an active role in helping communities that rely on tourism rebuild and recover" while building "long-term sustainability and resilience." — Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) July 3, 2020

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Supporting Boycott Of Facebook Advertising

The news comes after Harry removed his “HRH” title from the Travalyst website.

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles back in March, where they continue to transition to having a more private life away from being working royals.