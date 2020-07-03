Lil Wayne Drops ‘Glory’ Music Video As TIDAL-Exclusive ‘Free Weezy Album’ Hits All Streaming Platforms

Free Weezy Album has been freed from TIDAL after serving five years exclusively on the streaming platform.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Kisses Model Denise Bidot In New Photos

Lil Wayne’s 11th studio album is now available on all streaming platforms after originally being released exclusively to TIDAL on July 4, 2015. The broad release is in celebration of the album’s fifth anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Wayne also dropped a music video for the thumping and wordy track “Glory”.

One of the stand-out lines from “Glory” is without a doubt: “I push his a** in a wishin’ well, then wish him well.”

“Glory” and Free Weezy Album are available now on all streaming platforms. Review all 13 tracks from the album below.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Clarifies Earlier Comments About George Floyd Protests

1. “Glory”

2. “My Heart Races On” ft. Jake Troth

3. “London Roads”

4. “I’m That N***a” ft. HoodyBaby

5. “Psycho”

6. “Murda” ft. Capo, Cory Gunz & Junior Reid

7. “Post Bail Ballin”

8. “Pull Up ft. Euro”

9. “Living Right” ft. Wiz Khalifa

10. “White Girl” ft. Jeezy

11. “Pick Up Your Heart”

12. “Street Chains”

13. “We Livin’ Like That” (BONUS)