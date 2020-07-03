‘Stranger Things’ Will Restart Production On Season 4 In September

The TV industry is planning on getting back to work.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is planning to restart production on the fourth season of “Stranger Things” on Sept. 17.

The streamer is reportedly also planning to resume production on the comedy thriller “Red Notice”, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Both projects are planned for shooting in the state of Georgia, which is looking to kick film and TV production back into gear this fall.

“Georgians want to get back to work and show that we can not only beat this virus but be leaders in this industry to hopefully encourage America to get back to work,” says John Rooker, founder and owner of Atlanta Metro Studios, where HBO’s “Watchmen” was filmed.

Other productions expected to start or resume in the state this fall include the feature adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen”, Sylvester Stallone’s “Samaritan”, and the Marvel series “Loki” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” for Disney+.