Zach Braff And Sony Praise Teenager’s Amazing TikTok Video For Disney

Generation Z are using TikTok to invent some incredible content right now, but this latest video from teenager Julian Bass might just be the best one yet.

Bass used his expert TikTok skills to seamlessly transform from a Jedi to Ben 10 and then Spider-Man, all within just 20 seconds.”

if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated pic.twitter.com/GrKlIRxg3J — Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) July 2, 2020

Sharing the video on Twitter, Bass called on followers to help his work get noticed by movie giants Disney.

“If y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated,” he said.

The video has since been retweeted over 400,000 times, with stars like Zach Braff, The Lonely Island and filmmaker Jim Gunn among those who have praised the creative teen.

What’s even more exciting for Bass is the fact that Disney Executive Chairman and former CEO Bob Iger left a reply to the clip, stating: “The world’s gonna know your name!!!”

“Let’s schedule a time to talk!!!” he replied.