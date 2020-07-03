Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Critics Commenting On Her Keto Diet: ‘I Personally Love It’

Kourtney Kardashian loves the keto diet and doesn’t care who disagrees.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 41, took to Instagram and responded to claims that the popular diet is “unhealthy.”

“To the one who said I should let you know that I am not a dietitian, you are correct. Sorry if anyone thought that was my profession,” she wrote.

According to the star, her doctor recommended the eating regimen. “And to all of you saying keto is unhealthy, my Dr. has me do it for brief periods to help detox metals or toxins.”

She added, “And diabetes does run in my family and my dr. also has me check my glucose levels while doing keto for those questioning that too… Thank you all for your concern.”

Kardashian is known for her healthy lifestyle. The reality star even documents her different diets on “KUWTK”.