Seth Rogen Meets Seth Rogen In ‘An American Pickle’ Trailer

By Corey Atad.

Two Seth Rogens are better than one.

On Friday, the first trailer dropped for the new HBO Max comedy “An American Pickle”.

RELATED: Seth Rogen And Others Reveal Which Celebrity Death Hit Them Hardest

The film stars Rogen as a Jewish immigrant to the U.S. in 1919 who goes to work at a pickle factory and accidentally falls into one of the brining vats.

Amazingly, the brine perfectly preserves him until he wakes up 100 years later to discover a very different world.

He soon finds a living relative, also played by Rogen, who shows him the ways of modern life while getting in touch with his own family history.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Tells Anyone Disagreeing With His Black Lives Matter Post To ‘F**k Off’

Directed by Brandon Trost, the film also stars Sarah Snook, Kalen Allen and more.

“An American Pickle” will beginning streaming on HBO Max on Aug. 6.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP