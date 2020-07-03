Chrissy Teigen Slams American Airlines For Selling Middle Seats Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Chrissy Teigen is not happy with American Airlines.

The model, 34, took to Twitter on Friday morning after hearing the airline is selling the middle seat on all upcoming flights, doing away with social distancing on flights despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Replying to a tweet from Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley who asked, “How many Americans will die because you fill middle seats?” Teigen wrote, “Not to be dramatic but American Airlines only cares about money and doesn’t care if you get sick and die.”

Actress Mia Farrow had similar thoughts.

“No one should fly on @AmericanAir or @united because they sell middle seats & pack in passengers at full capacity. Their greed is putting our lives at risk.”

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders also took the airline to task.

When ET Canada reached out to American Airlines for comment, a spokesperson for the airline promised their “commitment to the safety and well-being of our customers and team members” is “unwavering.”

“We are unwavering in our commitment to the safety and well-being of our customers and team members,” the statement reads. “We have multiple layers of protection in place for those who fly with us, including required face coverings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and a pre-flight COVID-19 symptom checklist — and we’re providing additional flexibility for customers to change their travel plans, as well. We know our customers are placing their trust in us to make every aspect of their journey safe, and we are committed to doing just that.”