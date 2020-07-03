9-Year-Old Goes Crazy Doing Cover Of Metallica’s ‘Seek And Destroy’

This 9-year-old boy is feeling the power of Metallica.

The O’Keefe Music Foundation posted a video of a young metal band going ham while performing a cover of Metallica’s “Seek and Destroy”.

Dylan Blaich, 9, takes on lead vocals. He is accompanied by Eli Riecks, 14, on lead guitar, Sam Ruether, 13, on rhythm guitar, Will Bright, 14, on drums and Andrew Cole, 17, on bass.

Blaich’s adult metal voice has yet to come in. Instead of driving to mimic James Hatfield’s intense vocals, the boy relied on the gentle notes of his own natural voice.

O’Keefe Music Foundation previously released a cover of Pantera’s “Walk” led by another 9-year-old vocalist, Colt Shedden.