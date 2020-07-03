Evanescence Shares Impressive iPhone-Shot Music Video For ‘The Game Is Over’

Evanescence putting their time in quarantine to good use.

In a brand new iPhone-filmed music video for the single “The Game Is Over”, the band, in collaboration with director P.R. Brown, filmed themselves from home amid the coronavirus outbreak adding in creepy effects to finish off the video’s aesthetic.

“This song is about being sick of the facade,” singer Amy Lee said in a statement. “The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around.”

She added, “‘The Game is Over’ is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside—not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore. It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.”

“The Game Is Over” is the second single, following up “Wasted on You”, from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth, the first album of new songs in nine years.

“Wasted On You” was also accompanied by an iPhone-shot video.