Dylan O’Brien Thinks Twitter’s #DylanOBrienIsOverParty Is Hilarious

By Brent Furdyk.

EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL
EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

The latest celebrity to be declared “over” by Twitter is actually loving it.

On Friday, #DylanOBrienIsOverParty began trending on Twitter. Unlike most “over party” hashtags, however, O’Brien hadn’t done anything to be cancelled; fans just thought it would be fun to fake-cancel him, with more and more joining in with hilarious fake accusations.

The former “Teen Wolf” star caught wind of what was going on and chimed in by liking some of the tweets.

He even responded to a few, including one from a fan who fake-blasted him for making her wear socks before allowing her to sit on his couch.

He also responded to another fan who misspelled his name as “Dillon,” admitting “I love this trend so much” but asking the Twitter user to “spell my name right.”

Fans took to Twitter to comment on O’Brien’s hilarious reaction to the hashtag, with tweets such as these:

