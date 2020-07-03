Lesley Manville Talks Taking On Role Of Princess Margaret For ‘The Crown’ Season 5: ‘It’s Mind-Blowing Television’

Lesley Manville is honoured to be joining the cast of “The Crown”.

Following Netflix’s announcement earlier this week, the actress chatted with Deadline and gushed about taking on the role of Princess Margaret for the hit series’ upcoming fifth and final season.

“It’s mind-blowing television,” Manville told the outlet.

But when the phone call came in from “The Crown” showrunners, Manville says “there was never any doubt that I would say yes.”

“When they said ‘Margaret,’ I hadn’t really thought about it. Then I thought, yes Margaret!” she gushed. “That’s fabulous because she was so avant-garde. So naughty, delightful and funny. What a wonderful woman to play.”

And Manville is excited for the challenge, “I don’t find that daunting, I find it thrilling. I think, come on Manville, you’ve got to take that baton, and not let those two actresses think, ‘Oh we were great, shame about Manville.’”

Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter have also played the role on the series. Carter will finish season four as Margaret before Manville takes the reins.

Manville will play Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister next to Imelda Staunton who will take on the role of Her Majesty.