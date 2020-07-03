Suzanne Somers, 73, Says ‘Bad Boy’ Husband Alan Hamel, 84, ‘Still Turns Me On’

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel are the definition of #RelationshipGoals.

Somers, 73, recently caught up with Fox News to dish on her healthy sex life with husband Alan Hamel, 84. The two have been married since 1977 — more than four decades.

“Since the day we met, I’m overwhelmed with the feeling that I can’t get enough of him,” Somers gushed. “I love his smarts, I love his sexiness, I love the ‘bad boy’ in him. I know he loves me deeply. He is loyal. I trust him.”

The “Daddy’s Gone A-Hunting” actress says her husband still “turns me on” after all these years together.

“I love who he is as a husband and father,” Somers explained. “He is a success in every arena. He is my soulmate. We laugh together all throughout the day…and he’s a great dancer.”

Hamel admitted he and Somers “married and fought like wild dogs for years.” The Canadian entertainer insisted “this was the real deal and worth figuring out.”

“Since that time, our relationship has really deepened and I don’t remember the last time we argued,” Hamel concluded. “We are together 24 hours a day and not one night apart in over 40 years. I crave another 40.”