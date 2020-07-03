Kim Kardashian Pulls Off Epic Birthday Surprise For Pro Football Star Chad Johnson’s 17-Year-Old Daughter

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting the coronavirus get in the way of pulling off an epic birthday surprise.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 39, had the ultimate gift for pro footballer, and Kardashian pal, Chad Johnson’s daughter, Chade, on her 17th birthday.

As documented on the proud dad’s Twitter, Kardashian rented a truck to project a sweet video message for the birthday girl.

“Chade, I heard it was your birthday and I wanted to wish you a very very happy birthday,” the reality star said in the sweet message. “I know it’s kind of crazy to have your birthday in quarantine, but it’ll be one that you’ll never forget. It’ll be the most memorable.”

A special thank you to @KimKardashian for making my DIVA @Babyychade 17th birthday one to remember 💯

After trying to keep daughter, Chicago, quiet in the background, Kardashian continued, “I just wanted to say I hope you feel loved, I hope you feel special. I heard you’re having a little caravan where everyone’s gonna come and wish you a happy birthday.”

Adding, “So I hope it’s special, and I hope you have the best day ever. Happy birthday!”