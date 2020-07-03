‘Days Of Our Lives’ To Resume Production In September

Soap fans who’ve been missing their daily dose of daytime drama have some good news to look forward to.

Deadline is reporting that Global‘s “Days of our Lives” will resume production in early September, joining other soaps that have announced upcoming production restarts after shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Deadline, Corday Productions, which produces the show for NBC, sent emails to the “Days of our Lives” cast this week notifying them that new episodes will begin taping on Sept. 1.

So far, “The Bold and the Beautiful” has already resumed filming, while Global’s “The Young and the Restless” is targeting a July 13 start date and “General Hospital” is likewise looking at resuming in mid-July.

While those three soaps have run out of fresh episodes and had been airing reruns based on various themed weeks, “Days” has enough new episodes in the can to carry through to the end of September, which is why there’s been no rush to get back into production earlier than September.

Meanwhile, fans of “Days of our Lives” grew concerned last year when the entire cast was released from their contracts, but those fears were allayed when NBC subsequently renewed the show for a 56th season.