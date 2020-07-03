Kristin Chenoweth Hopeful That Country Music Is ‘Becoming More Open’ To The LGBTQ Community

Kristin Chenoweth is loving the change she sees in the country music industry.

The singer chatted with Missouri’s KCTV Channel 5 ahead of the “Concert for Love and Acceptance”, which she co-hosted with Ty Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan on Tuesday, and revealed she’s noticing how the industry is “becoming more open” to the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s so changed,” Chenoweth explained. “Country music is slowly changing me. They might not always agree with this, especially with this community, but they’re becoming more open.”

“These young artists are going to have a different time because of people like Ty [Herndon] and Chely Wright who had the guts to come out as who they are as their authentic selves, so country music is changing,” she added.

Herndon also sees the change, revealing that he used to watch the Country Music Awards and “dream of being on that stage one day” but feeling “different” because of his sexuality.

The “Concert for Love and Acceptance” was produced by CMT in support of ACM’s Lifting Lives and GLAAD.