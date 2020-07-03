Clark Gregg And Jennifer Grey Are Divorcing After 19 Years Together

Clarg Gregg and Jennifer Grey took to social media on Friday to announce they’d separated.

The “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star and the “Dirty Dancing” actress have been married since 2001.

“After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” Grey wrote in a joint statement that she shared on Instagram.

“We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised,” Grey concluded.

The message carried a sad P.S, with Grey adding, “totally crying as we post this.”

Gregg, 58, and Grey, 60, began dating in 2000. They wed in the summer of 2001, and share an 18-year-old daughter, Stella.