Old Dominion Conquer Country Music This Week With 2 New Tracks And Live Performances

It was a big, big week for Old Dominion.

Old Dominion kicked off July with a bang, releasing two new tracks on Friday. The two-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year and two-time ACM Group of the Year released “Everything to Lose” and “Dancing Forever”. Both songs are available on streaming platforms.

Additionally, Old Dominion appeared on Friday’s edition of the “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series to perform “Some People Do”, “One Man Band” and “Never Be Sorry”.

Old Dominion will return to “Good Morning America” on July 4 for an additional performance. Furthermore, they will perform tonight on “iHeart Country 4th of July BBQ” airing on The CW.