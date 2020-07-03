Prince William Visits Local Pub Ahead Of U.K. Reopening

Prince William has headed back to the pub.

As the United Kingdom is set to reopen businesses, pubs included, on July 4, the Duke of Cambridge visited the nearby The Rose & Crown in Snettisham, Norfolk to learn about how they have dealt with COVID-19 and their thoughts on opening up once again.

Current owners, Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich, who have been running The Rose & Crown for 25 of the 600 years it has been around, told Prince William about some of the difficulties they had to face.

Those included having to furlough staff members and applying for additional financial support.

And while they have suffered, they have also made sure to help out the community during this time such as donating leftover stock to the Purfleet Trust which provides help for single homeless people.

Prince William also chatted to a few of the staff members who expressed their excitement of getting back to work even if it means fewer tables and new measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.