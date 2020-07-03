Tina Knowles Slams Criticism Surrounding Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Album: ‘Sisters Wake Up’

Tina Knowles is standing up for her daughter Beyoncé.

The proud mom took to Instagram on Friday, slamming the critics who claim the singer is “appropriating” African culture with her upcoming visual album, Black Is King.

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet from a member from Bey Hive, Knowles agreed and hit back at the critics.

BLACK IS KING, a film by @Beyonce. Streaming exclusively July 31. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/aM7JZwivxk — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 29, 2020

“The annoying thing about the capitalist argument with Beyoncé is Lemonade, her ‘black’ album, is one of her lowest-selling albums so if we’re talking profit, she wouldn’t continue to make music highlighting blackness if it was solely for profit,” the tweet read.

“Thank you I could not have said it better. It’s really sad that the women who shout the loudest the ‘protect the black woman’ that they are the ones that are trying to tear her down. Sisters wake up,” Knowles wrote in response.

“Beyoncé was taught from a little girl to lift other women up not to tear them down. She minds her own business, does not criticize anyone, gives of her time and money and dedicates her art to boldly show the royalty and beauty of our heritage and journey! Her work is to change the narrative! To show that we did not start off as slaves, but that we were kings and queens before we were forced into slavery,” she continued.

Knowles added, “She has a right to her heritage as well as anyone else in the world.”

Black Is King will exclusively stream on Disney+ premiering July 31.