Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump: ‘Pregnancy Realness’

Katy Perry is really feeling that pregnancy life.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Is So ‘Excited’ To Welcome Home His Baby Girl

Perry, 35, shared two clips on her Instagram Story showing off her growing baby bump. In one clip, she wrote “pregnancy realness” over a zoomed-in shot of her belly button. In the second clip, Perry shows off her belly button before panning up to her glammed up face.

Katy Perry. Photo: Instagram/Katy Perry

“Clickbait bisch,” the “I Kissed a Girl” singer wrote over top of the second clip.

RELATED: Katy Perry Releases Stunning Acoustic Version Of ‘Daisies’

It is not exactly known when Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their child. However, Perry did confirm the baby is due sometime in the summer.