Coco Austin Says Her ‘Family Is Falling Apart’ As Her Father Battles COVID-19

Coco Austin is pulling for her father as he fights for his life in an Arizona hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The wife of “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T took to social media earlier this week to share the news that her “tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to the doctor, the one that doesn’t even take Tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick,” has been hospitalized.

According to Austin, her dad, 63, “is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body.”

“I just want him to pull through,” she said in an interview with Page Six.

“I’ve been sending as much love as I can but there’s only so much I can do from a distance,” she added. “I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go.”

According to Austin, her father may have to be put on a ventilator. “He’s at the point where he can’t even talk,” she explained. “He can’t even say a word. For him to say ‘no’ or ‘yes’ is so hard that I have to use texting now, and today he doesn’t even want to text anymore. He’s just getting so frustrated that he’s in this position that he doesn’t want to get on the phone.”

She added: “It’s not looking good. I wish I had better results today.”

Austin told Page Six that she and her husband went to Arizona to escape the fraught situation in New York City when the virus was at its peak there. Now, however, she finds herself in one of the new U.S. coronavirus hotspots.

“We’re here thinking we came to Arizona to get away from the craziness in New York and New Jersey, and I feel like we now swallowed it up in the spike that just happened here,” she said, noting that two of her aunts have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my God, like, my family is falling apart’,” she admitted.

Her motivation for opening up about her father’s condition, she explained, was “to let people know that I didn’t feel like my family could be touched. And to know that the most healthy person in this family is about to go on a ventilator, they’re talking about that, which is really hard because I’m pretty much the next of kin. I have a really big family and they put it in my hands to make these decisions, so it’s been really hard to have to even talk about.”

She ended the interview with some key advice. “Mask it up!” she declared. “How hard is it to mask it up?”