Sophia Bush Adds Two New Chicks To Her Flock, Names Them After Inspirational Women

Sophia Bush is the Mother of Chickens.

The former “One Tree Hill” star shared the addition of two new chicks to her brood, naming them after inspirational women.

“And in the midst of all the things, we find our joy. The flock keeps growing,” Bush captioned a picture of her and the new arrivals.

In one of the shots, Bush explained to Glennon Doyle through texts that she would like to name the chicks after her and Doyle’s wife, Olympian Abby Wambach.

“And these two?! These feisty blondes, who are tinier than some but MIGHTY??” Bush wrote. “Who fight their way in and up onto things to chirp and (I think) inspire the others? Who are INSEPARABLE and seem to have their own language? Well. With your approval I’d like to call them Abby and G.”

Bush added, “They came from different places but they are cut from the same cloth. That is all. This is my chicken saga. I am naming each and every one after an inspiring, trailblazing woman. You two are two of those to me. LOVE YOU FIERCELY! In life, and in hens.”

Bush has also been fostering dogs, Maggie and Theo, during the pandemic.