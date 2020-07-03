Saroj Khan, Bollywood Choreographer, Dead At 71: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan And More Stars Pay Tribute

The Bollywood community is paying tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, who died of cardiac arrest at age 71 on Friday, according to multiple reports.

A pioneering force in Hindi cinema, Khan was known for films like “Beta”, “Tezaab”, “Taaland” many more. Over the course of her decades-long career, she choreographed over 300 films and 2000 songs, and received three National Film Awards for Best Choreography, the most ever won by one person. She also holds the record for the most Filmfare Best Choreographer Awards, with eight.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who worked with Khan on the 2012 remake of “Agneepath”, paid tribute to “Saroj ji” on social media on Friday.

“Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius… Saroj ji was many things to many people,” she shared on Twitter. “To me, she’ll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. गुन गुन गुना रे… May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji… #RIPSarojKhan.”

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan praised Khan as “my first genuine teacher in the film industry.”

“She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing,” he wrote on Twitter. “One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”

Actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene also paid loving tribute to their “dance guru” on social media. Bachchan shared a photo from the set of their movie Taal, writing, “ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji❤️ May your Soul Rest in Peace ✨🙏✨Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry…truly a Legend…🌟Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance…THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always… and so much LOVE 🥰 You will truly be missed ✨ Prayers and much Strength to all your family.”

Nene tweeted, “I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji.”

Composer A.R. Rahman, who collaborated on several films with Khan, raved about her life and legacy on Twitter, writing, “You were like the fireworks in all our celebrations. Thank you for all the joy you brought us through your work. #RIPSarojKhan #SarojKhan.”

