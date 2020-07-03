Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases New Song ‘YAYA’

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back with another new song.

Only a few weeks after his “Trollz” release with Nicki Minaj, the rapper debuted “YAYA”.

The NSFW video is just as bright and colourful as his “Trollz” video as 6ix9ine dances around with a number of women.

He posted a clip of the song on his Instagram, asking his fans to repost it.

According to Complex, 6ix9ine reportedly signed a $10 million deal while he was in prison with label 10K Projects. He is expected to deliver one Spanish and one English language album as part of the deal but it is unclear if “YAYA” is part of that.

Take a listen to the full song above.