Janelle Monáe Has Had Enough Of Misogyny, ‘Ya’ll Do Not Care About Women On A Human To Human Level’

Janelle Monáe has had enough with the misogyny in the music industry and everyday life.

The “I Like That” singer took to Twitter on Friday to express her thoughts.

“I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that s**t too,” Monáe wrote in a series of tweets.

“Women (Black women inparticular) have been betrayed by the majority of men for far too long. The systems that enable Patriarchy and abusers of power are burning. Either bring gasoline or burn with them. Y’all can’t wait to call women every b**ch, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history. Misogyny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogyny, y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT,” she added.

Monáe continued, “Misogyny in entertainment, boardrooms, the WH, households, corporate spaces, army, church, let’s us all know ya’ll do not care about women on a human to human level and you never have. If you did it would have been ABOLISHED centuries ago. You had time.”

She ended her comments, saying, “The way many RELIGIONS are used to oppress women and prepetuate misogynistic ideals to REMAIN IN POWER must be discussed WAY MORE and ABOLISHED.”