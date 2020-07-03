Viral Account Is Tweeting The Events Of ‘Independence Day’ In Real Time

By Jamie Samhan.

There are a number of ways to celebrate July 4th, but with COVID-19 restrictions still in place in some places and others just staying home to stop the spread, a Twitter account has come up with a clever way to mark the day.

Twitter account ID4 in Real Time is tweeting the event of Will Smith’s 1996 film “Independence Day” in real time.

The first tweet came on June 28, keeping in tune with the opening of the movie.

For an outsider looking in, the tweets don’t appear to be from a movie as they look to just be factual statements.

The account was started in 2019, with this being the second year in a row for their annual tradition.

“Independence Day” also starred Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman and Mary McDonnell.

