Viral Account Is Tweeting The Events Of ‘Independence Day’ In Real Time

There are a number of ways to celebrate July 4th, but with COVID-19 restrictions still in place in some places and others just staying home to stop the spread, a Twitter account has come up with a clever way to mark the day.

Twitter account ID4 in Real Time is tweeting the event of Will Smith’s 1996 film “Independence Day” in real time.

The first tweet came on June 28, keeping in tune with the opening of the movie.

Los Angeles Times: Hollywood looking forward to First Lady Whitmore’s visit this week. — ID4 in Real Time (@1996ID4) June 28, 2020

For an outsider looking in, the tweets don’t appear to be from a movie as they look to just be factual statements.

BREAKING NEWS!!!! A source inside the White House says that NORAD has confirmed that the unidentified object pass by the moon is indeed a spacecraft not from this planet. — ID4 in Real Time (@1996ID4) July 2, 2020

The President's negotiations have failed. Our source says that General Grey and Major Mitchell, the commanding officer at Area 51, have killed the alien via gunshot. The glass dividing the two negotiating parties was NOT bulletproof. — ID4 in Real Time (@1996ID4) July 3, 2020

The account was started in 2019, with this being the second year in a row for their annual tradition.

“Independence Day” also starred Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman and Mary McDonnell.