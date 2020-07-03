Carole Baskin Joins Cameo And Her Video Messages Don’t Disappoint

Carole Baskin is now a Cameo star.

The “Tiger King” alum recently joined Cameo, a video messaging service which fans can pay for personalized clips from their favourite stars, and she is racking in the money.

According to the Daily Mail, Baskin has made around $20,000 in just one day.

Fans can dish out $199 for a 30 second personalized message.

Wearing her signature flower crown, Baskin starts all her messages with “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

She also asks people to visit her Big Cat Act website and make a donation.

In one clip she is asked to share her favourite drink for someone turning 21.

“I am a recovering alcoholic, so that is not a good question to ask me,” Baskin said laughing. “Other to say, don’t drink. I do drink wine.”

Watching some of Carole Baskin’s Cameos and they do not disappoint pic.twitter.com/IEs3PRjgi0 — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) July 1, 2020

People started sharing more of Baskin’s videos to social media and they are as good as you could imagine.

Carole Baskin wants you all to keep listening to The Andrew Lawton Show, and subscribe to never miss an episode at https://t.co/90P2oEi451! pic.twitter.com/G63i1Qr3Ul — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) July 3, 2020

You can watch more of Baskin’s video on Cameo including a pep talk to someone who caught the “smallest fish.”