Charlize Theron Would ‘Make Any Action Movie Over And Over’ Before She Tries Home Schooling Again

Just like most parents, Charlize Theron is over homeschooling.

While speaking to Willie Geist in an interview that will air Sunday, Theron touched on the struggles of schooling Jackson, 8, and August, nearly 5.

“I’d say the biggest challenge for me is just home schooling,” Theron said about dealing with the pandemic.

She added it “was an incredibly stressful time for me, and I will make any action movie over and over and over again before I home-school again.”

Fans can catch Theron in “The Old Guard” out on July 10 on Netflix.