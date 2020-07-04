Neil Young Is ‘Not Ok’ With Donald Trump Using Three Of His Songs At Mount Rushmore Event

Three of Neil Young songs were used at Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore event and Young is not okay with it.

The Canadian artist also sided Lakota Sioux who state the land as their own in violation of an 1868 treaty.

“This is NOT ok with me…” Young’s official Twitter account wrote about the use of “Rockin In The Free World”, “Like a Hurricane” and “Cowgirl in the Sand” being used.

RELATED: Neil Young Takes On Donald Trump In ‘Porch Episode’ Of His ‘Fireside Sessions’

This is NOT ok with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

In another tweet, Young added, “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me.”

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

This isn’t the first time Young has had issues with Trump playing his music. During Trump’s 2015 campaign, Young objected to the use of “Rockin In the Free World”. A spokesperson for Trump at the time said, “Through a license agreement with ASCAP, Mr. Trump’s campaign paid for and obtained the legal right to use Neil Young’s recording of ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ at today’s event. Nevertheless, we won’t be using it again — there are plenty of songs to choose from. Despite Neil’s differing political views, Mr. Trump likes Neil very much.”

RELATED: Rolling Stones Threaten Trump With Lawsuit If He Continues To Use Their Music At Rallies

Last week, Trump was barred from using music from the Rolling Stones. The performing rights organization BMI put the president on notice and warned him he will be sued if he uses any of the Stones’ songs again.

Tom Petty‘s family have also recently told Trump to stop using the late rocker’s music.