Neil Young Is Now Considering Suing Donald Trump For Using His Music At Rallies

Three of Neil Young’s songs were used at Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore event and Young is not okay with it.

The Canadian artist also sided with Lakota Sioux who state the land as their own in violation of an 1868 treaty.

“This is NOT ok with me…” Young’s official Twitter account wrote about the use of “Rockin In The Free World”, “Like a Hurricane” and “Cowgirl in the Sand”.

This is NOT ok with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

In another tweet, Young added:

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

This isn’t the first time Young has had issues with Trump playing his music. During Trump’s 2015 campaign, Young objected to the use of “Rockin In the Free World”.

A spokesperson for Trump at the time said, “Through a license agreement with ASCAP, Mr. Trump’s campaign paid for and obtained the legal right to use Neil Young’s recording of ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ at today’s event. Nevertheless, we won’t be using it again — there are plenty of songs to choose from. Despite Neil’s differing political views, Mr. Trump likes Neil very much.”

In an open letter earlier this month, Young insisted he would “not sue” Trump, but now he may be changing his stance after witnessing the actions of federal officers against protesters in Portland.

“I am changing my mind about suing President Trump,” he wrote on his website. “Reconsidering. I’m looking at it again. There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered it himself. This all DJT.”

He added, “Trump has no respect for our military. They are now to be used on the streets of America against law-abiding citizens for a political charade orchestrated by a challenged president… These are thugs with no IDs shooting Americans on the streets. They are not our police. Our police should arrest these untrained thugs for breaking our laws.”

In the previous open letter, Young had urged the U.S. president to take better care of U.S. citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dear Mr. President,” Young began. “Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on Twitter.”

“I did notice that you played my music at your latest rally in Dakota despite my previous requests,” he wrote. “Because you are in charge of the COVID-19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives.”

“With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat,” Young continued. “I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to Unify America.”

“I suggest you listen to my song ‘Lookin’ For A Leader 2020′, available on my website, neilyoungarchives.com as part of a work I recently completed with my wife- “’The Porch Episode’, as I believe it would be an interesting addition to your next rally,” he concluded. “With respect for your office, Neil Young.”

Last week, Trump was barred from using music from the Rolling Stones. The performing rights organization BMI put the president on notice and warned him he will be sued if he uses any of the Stones’ songs again.

Tom Petty‘s family have also recently told Trump to stop using the late rocker’s music.