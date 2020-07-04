David And Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their 21st Anniversary

It has been 21 years since David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot at Ireland’s Luttrellstown Castle.

The world-famous couple marked the day with some cute posts on Instagram, with the fashion designer throwing it back to a clip from her wedding all the way to the present day.

“Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said ‘I do’. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx,” Victoria captioned the video.

David also had a video montage to share, as he was reminded of the time he first laid eyes on his future wife.

“Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit’,” David recalled. “Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️”

David and Victoria’s wedding was one the highlights of 1999 with Victoria wearing a corseted top satin Vera Wang ballgown accompanied by a diamond and gold tiara and a crucifix necklace that David gave her. The couple’s nearly 4-month-old son, Brooklyn, acted as their tiny ring bearer.

Later on in the day, they changed into matching all purple ensembles for the party.

The couple is now parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8, with the oldest three wishing their parent’s a happy anniversary on Instagram: