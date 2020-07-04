Matthew McConaughey Tells People To ‘Wear The Damn Mask’ In Independence Day Video

Matthew McConaughey had an important message to share on Independence Day.

“Happy 244th birthday, America. We are going through some growing pains with this one, aren’t we?” McConaughey said in a video posted on his Twitter.

“But growing pains are good because how else are we going to grow the hell up,” he continued. “I think we need to look each other in the eye…we need to look in the mirror and ask ourselves ‘how can I be better?…how can I be more responsible?…how can I make sure we wear the damn mask?'”

“That is how we make a collective change. That is how we get to next year’s birthday and birthdays beyond that and we start partying again. Looking around and saying ‘Oh, we always got work to do, we never arrive, but we improved,” he said.

happy 244th birthday America pic.twitter.com/S9R469Wot4 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2020

“That’s on me, that’s on you. It’s game time. Ding, ding, we are in the ring America, let’s quit messing about and get it done.”