Ryan Adams Issues Apology After Abuse Allegations, ‘I Am Fully Accountable For My Harmful Behaviour’

Ryan Adams has issued an apology after a number of sexual assault allegations were raised against him last year.

In February 2019, multiple women, including one who was underage and his ex-wife Mandy Moore, came forward with emotional, sexual and psychological abuse claims which Adams denied at the time.

Adams has now penned an open letter which was published in the Daily Mail where he shared his regrets.

“All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” said Adams. “This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

“I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt. I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back,” he continued.

“To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bull***t apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different. Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.”

He wrote, “There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions.”

“Realizing the consequences of my actions, I took a hard look inwards and sought to find the truth behind them. What pain was I carrying myself that was so poorly and wrongly being projected onto others?” Ryans added.

“I made a promise to myself that no matter what it took, I would get to the root of these issues and finally start to fix myself so I could be a better friend, a better partner, and a better man overall. That being said, no amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused. I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behaviour and will be for my actions moving forward.”

“In my effort to be a better man, I have fought to get sober, but this time I’m doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I’m learning, go hand in hand,” Ryan admitted.

“But I will not bore anyone with stories of my demons or use them to excuse what I’ve done. I really want to express that I’ve internalized the importance of self-care and self-work. I’m really trying. Music is how I lay my soul bare, and in working through this, I have written enough music to fill half a dozen albums.”

“Some of these songs are angry, many are sad but most of them are about the lessons I’ve learned over the last few years. Those ones an expression of my deepest remorse,” the letter concludes. “I hope that the people I’ve hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me.”