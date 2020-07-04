Prince George’s Godmother Enjoys Gifting Him Noisy Toys, Just Like Princess Diana Did For Her Children

Prince George’s godmother, Julia Samuel, is keeping a tradition his late grandmother, Princess Diana had.

While on the “How To Fail With Elizabeth Day” podcast, Samuel admitted to gifting Prince George, 6, with noisy presents just as her friend Diana once loved to do.

RELATED: Prince William Visits Local Pub Ahead Of U.K. Reopening, Reveals His Kids Love To Play There

“I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together, and then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that,” Samuel said.

“That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh,” she added.

RELATED: The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Send Special Message To Hospital Workers In Canada

When Samuel’s children were young, Princess Diana used to give them the loudest, most complicated toys.

“I do to George what she did to us which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making,” Samuels said.